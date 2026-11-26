Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 163.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 140.5% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Snowflake News

Here's some of the latest news about SNOW:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed its Buy rating and $450 target, while KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating after cutting its target to $400 from $460. These ratings indicate analysts still see potential upside. Article: TD Cowen's Snowflake outlook

TD Cowen reaffirmed its Buy rating and $450 target, while KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating after cutting its target to $400 from $460. These ratings indicate analysts still see potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Article: New AI connectors reach Snowflake Marketplace

New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary that the shares look richly valued relative to expected cash flow may limit enthusiasm, particularly if upcoming results do not validate the AI growth outlook. Article: Snowflake stock looks rich relative to future cash flow

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 50,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,900. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.87, for a total transaction of $17,813,108.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,916,108.52. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,186,443 shares of company stock worth $374,673,214 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $267.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $315.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $384.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc. NYSE: SNOW provides a cloud-based data platform that helps organizations store, manage, analyze and share data. Its platform supports data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, analytics and the development of data applications. Snowflake also offers tools for working with data using programming languages such as Python and SQL, along with artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. Through the Snowflake Marketplace and its data-sharing features, customers can access and exchange data and other products with organizations across the platform.

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