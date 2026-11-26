Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 1,539.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 207,814 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 109.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Paula Sims sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $210,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,334.08. The trade was a 18.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.9250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is 69.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $119.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is an energy holding company whose principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), provides electric service in Arizona. APS generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. APS serves communities across central and northern Arizona, including the Phoenix metropolitan area. Its electricity supply comes from a mix of generating resources, including nuclear, natural gas, coal and renewable energy. Pinnacle West became the parent company of APS in 1985.

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