Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,636,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,881,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,701,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $805,023,000 after purchasing an additional 101,469 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $631,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $626,915,000 after purchasing an additional 279,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $981.87 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $591.52 and a 12 month high of $991.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $841.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.51 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Guarini sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,700. This trade represents a 39.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 7,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.09, for a total value of $7,587,974.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,057,680.71. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $965.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $854.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $909.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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