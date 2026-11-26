Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) by 620.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,956 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock worth $33,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,961 shares of the company's stock worth $625,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,072 shares of the company's stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 101,593 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,309,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,350,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,910,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 0.5%

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a negative change from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, government and other markets. Its offerings include general construction equipment and tools, as well as specialty solutions such as aerial work platforms, climate control, power generation, pumps, trench safety and scaffolding. The company serves customers through a network of rental locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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