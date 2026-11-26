Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.9% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.2% during the third quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom News Summary

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Broadcom debt outlook

A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term drag is continued weakness across AI and chip shares. Sentiment is also weighed down by an unconfirmed analyst report that Google may reduce planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%. Because AI semiconductors are a major growth driver, investors are watching for signs that customer buildouts could slow. AI chip selloff and demand concerns

The main near-term drag is continued weakness across AI and chip shares. Sentiment is also weighed down by an unconfirmed analyst report that Google may reduce planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%. Because AI semiconductors are a major growth driver, investors are watching for signs that customer buildouts could slow. Negative Sentiment: Google-related demand concerns have made investors look more closely at Broadcom’s other AI customers, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta—highlighting the market’s sensitivity to customer concentration and sustained AI spending. Broadcom’s AI customer base

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report