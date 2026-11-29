Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,471 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBH Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are a few of the latest headlines about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Mizuho rating and target

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marvin Clevenger sold 14,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $735,340.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 444,302 shares in the company, valued at $22,343,947.58. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $31,481.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,666.90. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,083 shares of company stock valued at $32,470,325. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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