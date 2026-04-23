Juno Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Juno Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 468,748 shares of company stock valued at $47,885,857 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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