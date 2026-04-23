Juno Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,846 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Lowe's Companies makes up about 1.1% of Juno Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.74. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here