Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 31,028 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 585.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,560 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8,712.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

More Huntington Ingalls Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,158 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE HII opened at $308.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $215.04 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here