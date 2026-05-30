Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 38,701 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,639 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems Stock Up 5.8%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $291.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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