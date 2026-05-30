Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 761,527 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 381.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 761,527 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.74% of Amprius Technologies worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $2,986,045.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,281,914.88. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,617.42. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,636,356 shares of company stock worth $44,226,754 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPX shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

See Also

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