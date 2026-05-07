Amprius Technologies Ups the Voltage on Forward Outlook

Amprius Technologies Today AMPX Amprius Technologies $16.23 -5.96 (-26.85%) 52-Week Range $2.32 ▼ $22.80 Price Target $19.75 Add to Watchlist

Amprius Technologies' NASDAQ: AMPX share price pulled back following its Q1 2026 earnings release, presenting a buying opportunity. The release was mixed: GAAP per-share losses were more than expected, but all other details were positive.

The primary takeaway for investors is that revenue is growing at a hyper pace, driven by follow-on and new business, leading management to raise guidance, and the trend is still in its earliest phases. The likely outcome is that Amprius Technologies, which continues to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capability, will build momentum in upcoming quarters and regularly improve its guidance.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Amprius Narrows Losses, Outperforms, and Raises Guidance

Amprius had a solid quarter in Q1, with revenue growing more than 150% to $28.54 million. This was substantially above the consensus figure, outpacing it by nearly 1100 basis points (bps), driven by sustained and improving demand for its SiCore battery systems. They provide improved energy density, enabling higher payloads and longer ranges, and are well-suited to a wide range of applications, specifically in the defense sector.

Margin news was mixed, but didn't present bad news for the company or its investors. The company reported a wider-than-expected GAAP loss per share, but other critical metrics remained positive. Gross margin improved by approximately 4,000 bps to 20%, enabling the company to significantly narrow its losses. Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately 65% to -$1.8 million, on the cusp of inflecting to profitability, and net losses shrank by 46% and are also close to inflection. Looking ahead, margin expansion is expected to continue, helped by the impact of its strategy change.

Amprius switched to an asset-light, contract-production model last year and subsequently terminated its plans to build a Colorado facility. The impact cost 200 basis points in gross margin in Q1, but will not recur in future quarters. The impact on the balance sheet was clear: total assets contracted, liabilities reduced, and equity increased. An increased share count is also in the mix, but future sales are less likely by the quarter. As it stands, the share count is up approximately 16% YOY, and the company is well-positioned to execute its strategy. The balance sheet remains net cash, long-term debt is virtually nil, and the inflection to profits is at hand.

Guidance is why this market will likely move higher by quarter’s end, and continue higher through year’s end. Follow-on orders, improving visibility into future government contracts, and pipeline strength led management to increase its guidance, lifting the revenue target to at least $130 million for its fiscal 2026, more than 300 basis points better than expected, and they are likely to do so again in the subsequent quarter.

Analysts Respond Favorably, Upward Momentum Remains Intact

While no analysts issued a rating or price target change immediately after the release, the analyst response was positive, aligning with trends. The commentaries noted revenue strength, improved visibility, and momentum, expecting these strengths to continue.

As it stands, the nine ratings MarketBeat tracks have a consensus of Moderate Buy with an 88% Buy-side bias and uptrend in the price target. The price target trend may limit upside, as the market was trading near the implied ceiling ahead of the release, but higher targets are likely. The only question is when analysts will lift the ceiling and by how much it will rise by year’s end.

Until then, institutional trends suggest the downside is limited. The group owns only 5% of the shares but is buying on balance and has run at an approximate $2-to-$1 pace in early Q2.

Support targets include the 30-day exponential moving average, which aligns with the consensus price target, and $18, which aligns with the prior high. A move to these levels may trigger a robust response, given the trend in consensus targets; they are up more than 100% on a trailing 12-month basis, reflecting increasingly bullish market sentiment.

Amprius Technologies' price action will be volatile over the coming weeks and quarters due to the early-stage nature of its business, the potential to accelerate its momentum and disrupt the battery market, and sell-side interest.

While institutions are buying into this market, short-sellers are selling into the rally, lifting short-interest to nearly 20% in late April. This presents a headwind and could fuel a market downturn if it gains traction; a move below critical support levels could lead to such an event. The flipside is that improving business conditions point to an eventual squeeze, which could be triggered at any time. All it would take is a press release indicating business momentum is accelerating.

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here