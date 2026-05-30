Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374,367 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,493,327 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.02% of Under Armour worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Under Armour by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 453,831 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 306,254 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $3,887,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $6,980,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 648,896 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 371,166 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its stake in Under Armour by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 1,517,445 shares of the company's stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 1,007,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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