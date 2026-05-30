Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $15.45 Million Investment in Terex Corporation $TEX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,449,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Terex by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Terex by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Terex by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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