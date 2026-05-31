Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,287 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 314,225 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after buying an additional 997,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.3% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 98,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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