Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1,179.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,435 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,034 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 532,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,134,695. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 330,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,674,250.90. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,617 shares of company stock valued at $27,670,808. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $113.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion and a PE ratio of -35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded Circle to Buy , saying the main risks behind the previous cautious stance are easing as distribution bottlenecks fade and operating evidence improves. The article highlighted growth in USDC circulation, Circle-controlled balances, and RLDC margins, while noting that the stock’s valuation has compressed to about 8x forward revenue, improving the risk/reward profile. Article Title

Seeking Alpha upgraded Circle to , saying the main risks behind the previous cautious stance are easing as distribution bottlenecks fade and operating evidence improves. The article highlighted growth in USDC circulation, Circle-controlled balances, and RLDC margins, while noting that the stock’s valuation has compressed to about 8x forward revenue, improving the risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s Nium partnership also pointed to a broader push to expand USDC payment infrastructure, which could strengthen adoption and long-term transaction volume for the stablecoin ecosystem. Article Title

Coverage around Circle’s also pointed to a broader push to expand USDC payment infrastructure, which could strengthen adoption and long-term transaction volume for the stablecoin ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp released updated earnings estimates for multiple periods through FY2028 and kept a Sector Weight rating, suggesting a mixed but not clearly bearish outlook. The longer-term forecast implies continued earnings growth, but the firm’s near-term estimates are still below the broader consensus for FY2026.

KeyCorp released updated earnings estimates for multiple periods through FY2028 and kept a rating, suggesting a mixed but not clearly bearish outlook. The longer-term forecast implies continued earnings growth, but the firm’s near-term estimates are still below the broader consensus for FY2026. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Circle could fall 51% , reflecting ongoing investor concern about downside risk and valuation sensitivity after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece argued , reflecting ongoing investor concern about downside risk and valuation sensitivity after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst revisions from HC Wainwright trimmed some 2026 earnings estimates, signaling that profit expectations remain somewhat under pressure even though the firm still has a Buy rating and a $150 price target.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

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