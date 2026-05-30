Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 108,052 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 108,052 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,393 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,409,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,670 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day moving average of $217.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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