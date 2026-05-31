Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 284,289 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 284,289 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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