Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 64,386 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,386 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Roku worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Roku by 20,450.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Trading Down 0.7%

Roku stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $133.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,323.76. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,038 shares of company stock valued at $76,667,575. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Roku and raised its price target to $170 , signaling meaningful upside potential from current levels. Benzinga report on Citizens JMP rating

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Roku and raised its price target to , signaling meaningful upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Roku unveiled its first major Home Screen overhaul in over a decade , adding AI-driven personalization and unified subscription discovery, which could make the platform more valuable to users and advertisers. Yahoo Finance article on Roku World Cup push

Roku unveiled its first major , adding AI-driven personalization and unified subscription discovery, which could make the platform more valuable to users and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched FOX One on The Roku Channel, including exclusive live and on-demand FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, which could help attract viewers and strengthen Roku’s content ecosystem. Yahoo Finance article on FOX One launch

The company also launched on The Roku Channel, including exclusive live and on-demand FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, which could help attract viewers and strengthen Roku’s content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Roku’s new home screen and streaming-stick promotions, but these items appear more focused on product visibility than on a near-term fundamental catalyst. Android Authority article on home screen update

Recent coverage has highlighted Roku’s new home screen and streaming-stick promotions, but these items appear more focused on product visibility than on a near-term fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary questioned the home screen redesign and Roku’s valuation story, suggesting investors are still evaluating whether the changes will translate into stronger monetization. The Verge commentary on Roku redesign

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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