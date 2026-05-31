Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $5.01 Million Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621,036 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,160,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $314,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,858,510 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $564,918,000 after buying an additional 19,413,112 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in ADT by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,077,811 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $70,358,000 after buying an additional 5,026,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ADT by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,483,043 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 4,023,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ADT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,476,972 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $152,224,000 after buying an additional 3,783,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other news, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,040,754.50. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller purchased 3,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,155 shares of company stock worth $425,228. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.08.

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ADT Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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