Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,271 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Arista Networks by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,284 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,618,583 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ANET opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here