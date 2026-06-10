J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,433 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Trading Down 4.8%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $3,509,423.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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