J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:LMT opened at $519.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $558.10 and its 200-day moving average is $560.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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