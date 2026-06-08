J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 24,454 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 209,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $247,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,072,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,383,000 after acquiring an additional 247,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $1,788,716.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,480. This represents a 79.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,304. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 344.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

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About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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