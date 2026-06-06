J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 4,887.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,698 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,647,694,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,072 shares in the last quarter. SBI Holdings USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,990,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Clear Str raised Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $80.19 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,941,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,200. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,230,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,509,478.08. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 236,617 shares of company stock worth $25,045,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Circle Internet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Circle Internet Group wasn't on the list.

While Circle Internet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here