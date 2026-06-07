J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after buying an additional 2,356,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after buying an additional 2,056,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $273.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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