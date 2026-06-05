J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,951 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,417 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.38 and a 200-day moving average of $348.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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