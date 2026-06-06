J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,407 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 238,742 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $78,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $341.35 and its 200 day moving average is $345.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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