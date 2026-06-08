Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $176.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $194.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Kaiser Aluminum's revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $2,616,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,724,688.28. This represents a 60.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 3,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $524,757.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,544.04. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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