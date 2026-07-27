Kalehua Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.87 Million Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,832,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 4.9% of Kalehua Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kalehua Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 832.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

Further Reading

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