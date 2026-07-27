Kalehua Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291,109 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. uniQure makes up approximately 3.4% of Kalehua Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kalehua Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 189.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,398,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.97 on Monday. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

View Our Latest Report on QURE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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