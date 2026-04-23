Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 13,557 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 13,557 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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