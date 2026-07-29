Kanen Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF - Free Report) by 426.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,922 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 685,149 shares during the period. Xponential Fitness makes up about 1.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Xponential Fitness worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,185 shares of the company's stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 1,347.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,207 shares of the company's stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,633 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Xponential Fitness's quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Xponential Fitness from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.44.

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Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF - Free Report).

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