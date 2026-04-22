Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. TXNM Energy accounts for 0.5% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 215.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXNM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised TXNM Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TXNM opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio is 115.75%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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