Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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