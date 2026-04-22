Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $16.94 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,940,000. Vistra accounts for 3.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the company's stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,755,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company's stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.59 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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