Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,177 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 899,299 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.77% of Karman worth $76,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 98.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Karman by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 131,881 shares of the company's stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000.

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Karman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $30.91 on Friday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Karman's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Karman

In related news, Director David Stinnett acquired 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $1,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,530,395 shares in the company, valued at $131,754,341.40. The trade was a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Karman from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Karman from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMN

Karman Profile

Karman Holdings Inc. is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures systems and components for demanding space and national security missions. Its products support applications including missile defense, hypersonic flight, space launch and satellites. The company's offerings include propulsion systems, aerospace structures, thermal-protection products and systems that help separate and deploy payloads. Karman supplies components and subsystems used in larger programs developed by government agencies and aerospace and defense contractors.

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