Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,687 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of Karman worth $231,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,679,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karman by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,976 shares of the company's stock worth $67,827,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Karman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,212,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Karman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Karman during the 4th quarter valued at $114,295,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Karman in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.50.

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Karman Stock Up 1.9%

Karman stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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