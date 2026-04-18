KBC Group NV Acquires 102,677 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,285 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trade Desk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

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