KBC Group NV Acquires 176,399 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 979.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,406 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Affirm worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company's stock worth $1,784,545,000 after buying an additional 223,258 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company's stock worth $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company's stock worth $316,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Affirm by 68.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,146,092 shares of the company's stock worth $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 875,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Get Affirm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Affirm

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Affirm a Top Pick, arguing private-credit concerns are overdone and flagging an important May investor event as a potential catalyst; that upgrade is the primary driver of buying interest today. Morgan Stanley Top Pick Coverage: Schaeffers

Morgan Stanley named Affirm a Top Pick, arguing private-credit concerns are overdone and flagging an important May investor event as a potential catalyst; that upgrade is the primary driver of buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Barron's explains Morgan Stanley's call and highlights the upcoming investor event in May — that event is being treated as a potential turning point for sentiment and could amplify any positive guidance or credit commentary. Barron's Article

Barron's explains Morgan Stanley's call and highlights the upcoming investor event in May — that event is being treated as a potential turning point for sentiment and could amplify any positive guidance or credit commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Affirm confirmed it will release fiscal Q3 2026 results and host an investor call on May 7 — a concrete near-term catalyst that could validate Morgan Stanley's thesis or re-open debate on credit trends. Earnings Release / Event

Affirm confirmed it will release fiscal Q3 2026 results and host an investor call on May 7 — a concrete near-term catalyst that could validate Morgan Stanley's thesis or re-open debate on credit trends. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP cut its price target from $105 to $85 but kept a "market outperform" rating, implying upside remains from current levels despite a more conservative valuation. That mixed signal can keep trading volatile. Benzinga Note

Citizens JMP cut its price target from $105 to $85 but kept a "market outperform" rating, implying upside remains from current levels despite a more conservative valuation. That mixed signal can keep trading volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed overall — many buy ratings and several holds; consensus price target sits materially above today's quote, which supports the case for further upside if company execution and credit metrics hold. MarketBeat Coverage

Analyst coverage remains mixed overall — many buy ratings and several holds; consensus price target sits materially above today's quote, which supports the case for further upside if company execution and credit metrics hold. Negative Sentiment: Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (avg $55), a disclosed insider sale that some investors view as a minor negative signal despite being pre‑planned. Insider Trade Filing

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Affirm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Affirm wasn't on the list.

While Affirm currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here