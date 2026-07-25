KBC Group NV Acquires 21,387 Shares of Brink's Company (The) $BCO

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 1,545.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Brink's worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink's by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,129,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $482,000,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brink's by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,325,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink's by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brink's by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 218,716 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Brink's by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 607,908 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Brink's Stock Up 0.7%

Brink's stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $136.37.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's payout ratio is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

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