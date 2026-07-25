KBC Group NV Acquires 237,011 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 2,141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,077 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in UiPath were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $120,176,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,786 shares of the company's stock worth $213,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company's stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,304 shares of the company's stock worth $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,261,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on UiPath in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered UiPath from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.80.

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UiPath Trading Up 6.3%

UiPath stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $418.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.54 million. UiPath had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. UiPath's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

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