KBC Group NV Acquires 62,300 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,098 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here