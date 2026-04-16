KBC Group NV Acquires 74,287 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $178,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $862.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $917.65 and a 200-day moving average of $853.54. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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