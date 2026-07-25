KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Camping World $CWH

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 923.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Camping World has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Camping World's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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