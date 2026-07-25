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KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Camping World $CWH

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Camping World logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV opened a new position in Camping World during the first quarter, buying 293,327 shares worth about $2.0 million. The stake represented about 0.28% of the company.
  • Camping World continues to draw interest from institutional investors, with several firms adding to or initiating positions. Overall, 52.54% of the stock is now owned by institutions.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $14.33, though some firms have recently cut targets. Camping World last closed at $5.72, well below that average target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 923.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Camping World has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Camping World's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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