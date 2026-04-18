KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 818.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,465 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $242,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Leidos by 663.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 309,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $223,731,000 after buying an additional 250,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1,427.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,600 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 242,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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