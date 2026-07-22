KBC Group NV Buys 110,310 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,278 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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