KBC Group NV Buys 12,732 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,921 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $83,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,497,480.52. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.45, for a total value of $9,967,548.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,692,918.55. This trade represents a 50.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $478.86 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $476.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.10. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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