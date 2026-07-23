KBC Group NV Buys 235,086 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 2,807.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 686.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,083,000 after buying an additional 4,518,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,307,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,503,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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