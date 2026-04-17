KBC Group NV Buys 260,564 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,548 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.42% of Masco worth $55,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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